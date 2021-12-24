Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank reduced its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 148,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,302 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $4,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 159.9% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on PEAK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $35.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Healthpeak Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

Shares of NYSE:PEAK opened at $35.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.15 and a fifty-two week high of $37.69.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.29). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 33.74% and a return on equity of 1.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.35%.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

