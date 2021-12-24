Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,963 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $1,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PEAK. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Healthpeak Properties by 3.8% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 378,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,686,000 after purchasing an additional 13,926 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 257,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,610,000 after buying an additional 9,835 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 61,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harrington Investments INC raised its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 24,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PEAK shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $35.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.67.

Shares of NYSE PEAK opened at $35.19 on Friday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.15 and a 52 week high of $37.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $18.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.72.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.29). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 33.74% and a return on equity of 1.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 104.35%.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

