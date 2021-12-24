HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Analysts expect that HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for HealthStream’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the highest is $0.03. HealthStream reported earnings of $0.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that HealthStream will report full-year earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for HealthStream.

Get HealthStream alerts:

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $64.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.02 million. HealthStream had a return on equity of 2.11% and a net margin of 2.81%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

In other HealthStream news, Director Frank Gordon bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.02 per share, with a total value of $100,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 84.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 440,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,448,000 after acquiring an additional 201,344 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 121,408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,393,000 after acquiring an additional 32,740 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HealthStream in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,492,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HealthStream in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HealthStream stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.14. 113,055 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,388. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.76. The company has a market cap of $825.03 million, a PE ratio of 113.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.37. HealthStream has a fifty-two week low of $21.49 and a fifty-two week high of $31.11.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc engages in the provision of services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the following segments: Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The Workforce Solutions segment offers training, certification, assessment, development, and scheduling needs of the healthcare workforce.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HealthStream (HSTM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HealthStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.