Hedera Hashgraph Price Tops $0.36 on Major Exchanges (HBAR)

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. During the last week, Hedera Hashgraph has traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hedera Hashgraph has a total market cap of $5.28 billion and approximately $377.52 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can currently be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002734 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $114.45 or 0.00225565 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00034306 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003076 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001976 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.03 or 0.00029632 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $249.66 or 0.00492041 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.89 or 0.00072708 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

About Hedera Hashgraph

Hedera Hashgraph is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,832,756,028 coins. Hedera Hashgraph’s official message board is medium.com/hashgraph . The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official website is www.hedera.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Buying and Selling Hedera Hashgraph

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera Hashgraph should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedera Hashgraph using one of the exchanges listed above.

