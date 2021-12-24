HedgeTrade Trading Down 6% This Week (HEDG)

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. HedgeTrade has a total market cap of $273.32 million and $129,694.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, HedgeTrade has traded down 6% against the US dollar. One HedgeTrade coin can now be purchased for $0.78 or 0.00001537 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SSV Network (SSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00020890 BTC.

xRhodium (XRC) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002200 BTC.

Hedge Finance (HEDGE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Gift-Coin (GIFT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000012 BTC.

1x Short Bitcoin Token (HEDGE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.56 or 0.00152076 BTC.

About HedgeTrade

HedgeTrade (HEDG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . HedgeTrade’s official website is hedgetrade.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

HedgeTrade Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HedgeTrade should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HedgeTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

