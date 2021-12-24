Hegic (HEGIC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.78 Million

Hegic (CURRENCY:HEGIC) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. Hegic has a market capitalization of $49.96 million and $2.78 million worth of Hegic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Hegic has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Hegic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0716 or 0.00000141 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hegic alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00004864 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001239 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.53 or 0.00042317 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00006916 BTC.

About Hegic

Hegic (CRYPTO:HEGIC) is a coin. Its launch date was August 8th, 2020. Hegic’s total supply is 3,012,009,888 coins and its circulating supply is 697,511,349 coins. Hegic’s official Twitter account is @HegicOptions and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Hegic is medium.com/hegic . The official website for Hegic is www.hegic.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Hegic Platfroms allows the trading of non-custodial options for profits or hedging your positions.Fixed price and unlimited upside of the options contracts.No registration, KYC or email required. Use Cases: Trade WBTC & ETH call and put options. Write WBTC or ETH call and put options. Earn protocol's fees in staking rewards. “

Hegic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hegic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hegic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hegic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hegic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hegic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.