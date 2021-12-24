Helium One Global (LON:HE1) Shares Down 3%

Helium One Global Ltd (LON:HE1)’s share price traded down 3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 6.20 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6.50 ($0.09). 4,537,362 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 11,566,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.70 ($0.09).

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 7.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 14.22. The firm has a market capitalization of £40.01 million and a PE ratio of -3.61.

About Helium One Global (LON:HE1)

Helium One Global Ltd engages in the exploration and production of helium gas. It serves medical, technology, and aerospace sectors. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.

