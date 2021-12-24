Helpico Price Up 94% Over Last 7 Days (HELP)

Helpico (CURRENCY:HELP) traded 150.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. Helpico has a market capitalization of $361.35 and approximately $1.00 worth of Helpico was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Helpico coin can now be purchased for about $0.0153 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Helpico has traded up 94% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001960 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.68 or 0.00056245 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,034.27 or 0.07912021 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51,054.61 or 1.00128337 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.35 or 0.00053636 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.50 or 0.00071583 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00008122 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Helpico

Helpico’s total supply is 5,008,576 coins and its circulating supply is 23,628 coins. Helpico’s official website is www.helpico.io . Helpico’s official Twitter account is @Helpico_Coin

Buying and Selling Helpico

