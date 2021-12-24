Hengehold Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 15.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,542 shares during the quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,266,000. IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 264,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,402,000 after purchasing an additional 4,698 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 9.6% in the third quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 103,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,180,000 after purchasing an additional 9,104 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 117.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 104,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,277,000 after purchasing an additional 56,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the second quarter worth $382,000.

Shares of NOBL stock opened at $96.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.93. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $67.97.

