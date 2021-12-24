Hengehold Capital Management LLC Has $84.75 Million Holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,925,459 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,399 shares during the quarter. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF comprises approximately 11.2% of Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Hengehold Capital Management LLC owned about 4.84% of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF worth $84,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CWI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,542,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,542 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $16,634,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,844,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,309,000 after acquiring an additional 425,697 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 1,220.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 376,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,359,000 after acquiring an additional 347,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 465,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,044,000 after acquiring an additional 170,275 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF stock opened at $29.17 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.81. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $27.22 and a 12 month high of $30.85.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

