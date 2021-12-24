Hengehold Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,156 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 30,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,965,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 32,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,908,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 114,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,224,000 after purchasing an additional 38,082 shares in the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 158,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 216,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $472.63 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $366.16 and a 1 year high of $475.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $464.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $447.73.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

