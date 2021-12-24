Hengehold Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 51,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,005,000. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF makes up about 1.6% of Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Hengehold Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000.

NYSEARCA:MGK opened at $260.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $255.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $244.26. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $192.84 and a twelve month high of $266.44.

