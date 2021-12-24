Herald Investment Trust (LON:HRI) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Herald Investment Trust PLC (LON:HRI) shares fell 0.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2,384 ($31.50) and last traded at GBX 2,420 ($31.97). 9,521 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 76,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,430 ($32.10).

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,411.36 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,370.65. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.01.

Herald Investment Trust Company Profile (LON:HRI)

Herald Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Herald Investment Management Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the technology, telecommunications, and multi-media sectors.

