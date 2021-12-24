Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.46 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Heritage Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.50. Heritage Financial posted earnings of $0.66 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 30.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Heritage Financial will report full year earnings of $2.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.68. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.71. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Heritage Financial.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $59.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.53 million. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 40.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Heritage Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in Heritage Financial by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Heritage Financial in the third quarter worth $98,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Heritage Financial in the second quarter worth $182,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Heritage Financial in the second quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 20.0% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 9,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HFWA stock traded up $0.33 on Friday, hitting $24.04. 91,413 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,836. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $845.41 million, a PE ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.72. Heritage Financial has a 1-year low of $20.95 and a 1-year high of $30.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.55 and its 200 day moving average is $24.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Heritage Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.58%.

Heritage Financial Company Profile

Heritage Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which engages in the business of planning, directing, and coordinating the business activities of wholly owned subsidiary Heritage Bank. It includes commercial lending and deposit relationships with small and medium businesses and their owners in market areas, and attracting deposits from the general public.

