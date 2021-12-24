HEROcoin (PLAY) Market Capitalization Tops $6.82 Million

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 24th. One HEROcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0274 or 0.00000054 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, HEROcoin has traded 15.7% lower against the US dollar. HEROcoin has a market capitalization of $6.82 million and approximately $85,971.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About HEROcoin

HEROcoin (PLAY) is a coin. It launched on August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 coins and its circulating supply is 248,635,618 coins. The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here . HEROcoin’s official website is www.herocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “HEROcoin is a decentralized online betting platform for esports events. PLAY is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that powers HEROcoin's ecosystem. Single users can become providers and are rewarded for their effort in HERO. On top of that, all HERO holders will receive a general reward from every pot that is played. “

HEROcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEROcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEROcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HEROcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

