High Performance Blockchain (HPB) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $488,716.00

High Performance Blockchain (CURRENCY:HPB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 24th. In the last week, High Performance Blockchain has traded down 2.7% against the dollar. High Performance Blockchain has a market capitalization of $7.76 million and $488,716.00 worth of High Performance Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One High Performance Blockchain coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000208 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About High Performance Blockchain

HPB is a coin. Its genesis date was August 24th, 2017. High Performance Blockchain’s total supply is 101,119,950 coins and its circulating supply is 73,069,950 coins. The Reddit community for High Performance Blockchain is /r/HPBTrader . High Performance Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @HPB_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here . High Performance Blockchain’s official website is www.gxn.io

According to CryptoCompare, “High Performance Blockchain (HPB) is a permissionless blockchain architecture that combines HPB's customized hardware Blockchain Offload Engine (BOE), with high-performance blockchain software, enabling unrivaled scalability. “

High Performance Blockchain Coin Trading

