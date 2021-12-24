Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Stock Holdings Increased by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,470 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Hologic were worth $1,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Hologic by 102.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,645,966 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $199,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336,301 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hologic during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,202,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Hologic by 4,713.0% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,171,526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147,185 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in Hologic by 35.1% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,115,905 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $274,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in Hologic during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,825,000. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hologic alerts:

In other news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 2,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total value of $194,780.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hologic stock opened at $76.12 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.87. The company has a market cap of $19.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Hologic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.10 and a 1 year high of $85.00.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 33.22% and a return on equity of 57.61%. Hologic’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HOLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Hologic in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hologic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hologic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.36.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

Recommended Story: Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.