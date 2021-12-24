Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $39.06

Home Capital Group Inc. (TSE:HCG) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$39.06 and traded as high as C$41.16. Home Capital Group shares last traded at C$40.35, with a volume of 288,660 shares.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HCG. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Home Capital Group from C$59.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group from C$49.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group from C$51.00 to C$50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group to C$59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$48.00 price objective on shares of Home Capital Group and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$54.29.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$41.68 and its 200 day moving average price is C$39.06. The company has a market cap of C$2.03 billion and a PE ratio of 8.43.

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported C$1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.07 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$136.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$139.80 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Home Capital Group Inc. will post 5.2600004 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG)

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

