Honest (HNST) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $18,660.00

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. One Honest coin can now be purchased for about $0.0188 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Honest has traded down 0.9% against the dollar. Honest has a total market cap of $1.77 million and approximately $18,660.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001928 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.46 or 0.00056857 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,103.59 or 0.07919853 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51,682.06 or 0.99745309 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.23 or 0.00054483 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.86 or 0.00071135 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00008052 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Honest Coin Profile

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. The official website for Honest is honestmining.com . Honest’s official message board is honestmining.com/blog . Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi

Buying and Selling Honest

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Honest should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Honest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

