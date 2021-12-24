Hong Kong and China Gas (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.49

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.49 and traded as low as $1.47. Hong Kong and China Gas shares last traded at $1.49, with a volume of 192,247 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.53.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hong Kong and China Gas stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,996,169 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 472,654 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Hong Kong and China Gas were worth $7,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and markets gas in Hong Kong and Mainland China. It is involved in the provision of liquefied natural gas, methanol, and coal and other chemicals; conversion and utilization of biomass, and industrial and agricultural waste; and operation of natural gas refilling stations, piped city-gas projects, upstream and midstream developments, water and wastewater treatment projects, energy exploration and utilization ventures, and aviation fuel facilities.

