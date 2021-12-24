Hong Yuan Holding Group (OTCMKTS:HGYN) Shares Up 7.8%

Hong Yuan Holding Group (OTCMKTS:HGYN) shares shot up 7.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20. 16,192 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 299,663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.20.

Hong Yuan Holding Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HGYN)

Hongyuan Holdings Group Co Ltd. designs and manufactures proprietary starch-based, and algae-based bio-plastic resins. Its bio-resins can replace a significant portion of the petroleum-based additives with bio-based material, such as starches from tapioca, corn, wheat and potatoes. The company was founded by Frederic Scheer on September 29, 2001 and is headquartered in Oceanside, NY.

