Horizon Protocol Reaches Market Cap of $5.17 Million (HZN)

Horizon Protocol (CURRENCY:HZN) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. During the last week, Horizon Protocol has traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar. Horizon Protocol has a total market cap of $5.17 million and approximately $105,509.00 worth of Horizon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Horizon Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000254 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001965 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.12 or 0.00055211 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,023.45 or 0.07899928 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,902.71 or 0.99946054 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.51 or 0.00054007 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.25 or 0.00071167 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00008118 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Horizon Protocol

Horizon Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. Horizon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HorizonProtocol

Horizon Protocol Coin Trading

