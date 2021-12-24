Hot Cross (HOTCROSS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $44.65 Million

Hot Cross (CURRENCY:HOTCROSS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. One Hot Cross coin can now be bought for about $0.39 or 0.00000768 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Hot Cross has traded down 0.5% against the dollar. Hot Cross has a total market capitalization of $44.65 million and $4.64 million worth of Hot Cross was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001957 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.50 or 0.00055739 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,033.14 or 0.07887464 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51,143.83 or 1.00020143 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.90 or 0.00054571 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.51 or 0.00071409 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00008214 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Hot Cross Coin Profile

Hot Cross’ total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 113,749,999 coins. The Reddit community for Hot Cross is https://reddit.com/r/hotcross . Hot Cross’ official Twitter account is @hotcrosscom

Buying and Selling Hot Cross

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hot Cross directly using US dollars.

