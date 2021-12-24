Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.30

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$8.30 and traded as high as C$9.10. Hudbay Minerals shares last traded at C$9.07, with a volume of 1,565,664 shares.

Several research analysts recently commented on HBM shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$15.50 to C$17.50 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. CSFB raised their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.60 to C$8.60 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hudbay Minerals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.84.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.37 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.80 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.94, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$451.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$470.43 million. Research analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 1.1237795 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

