Hush (HUSH) Achieves Market Capitalization of $508,003.67

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. In the last seven days, Hush has traded 14.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hush has a market capitalization of $508,003.67 and approximately $422.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hush coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0487 or 0.00000096 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Hush

Hush (HUSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,427,077 coins. Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hush’s official website is myhush.org . Hush’s official message board is forum.myhush.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Hush is a private implementation of the “Zerocash” protocol forked from Zcash. Based on Bitcoin's code, it intends to offer a far higher standard of privacy through a sophisticated zero-knowledge proving scheme that preserves confidentiality of transaction metadata. “

Buying and Selling Hush

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hush should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hush using one of the exchanges listed above.

