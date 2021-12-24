Hypera (OTCMKTS:HYPMY) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $5.11

Hypera S.A. (OTCMKTS:HYPMY) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.11 and traded as low as $4.88. Hypera shares last traded at $4.96, with a volume of 10,631 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Hypera Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HYPMY)

Hypera SA operates as a pharmaceutical company in Brazil. It offers branded prescription products under the Mantecorp Farmasa, Episol, Predsim, Alivium, Lisador, Rinosoro, Celestamine, Maxsulid, Diprospan, Mioflex-A, and Addera D3 brands; dermo-cosmetics products under the Mantecorp Skincare brands; and consumer health products under the Apracur, Benegrip, Coristina d, Engov, Epocler, Estomazil, and other brands.

