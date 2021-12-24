HyperCash (HC) Trading 2.6% Higher Over Last Week

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 24th. HyperCash has a market cap of $19.74 million and $1.88 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, HyperCash has traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One HyperCash coin can now be bought for about $0.44 or 0.00000856 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50,970.97 or 0.99600736 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.89 or 0.00056453 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $153.67 or 0.00300288 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00005052 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $232.00 or 0.00453353 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $77.48 or 0.00151405 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00009262 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00010864 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001837 BTC.

HyperCash Coin Profile

HyperCash (HC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 21st, 2017. HyperCash’s total supply is 45,071,909 coins. HyperCash’s official website is h.cash . HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperCash is a decentralized and open-source cross-platform cryptocurrency. It provides users with the tools to exchange information between blockchains and non-blockchain networks. The HC ecosystem will consist of two chains that include the HyperCash (HC) main chain and the HyperExchange (HX) chain that is derived from the main chain but will work towards bridging communication between blockchains including BTC, ETH and others, and non-blockchains such as DAGs. The HC token is a cryptocurrency developed by HyperCash. It will be the currency that will power the platform as it is able to operate within both chains which have different functions on HyperCash. HC can be used to exchange value between users and access the available goods and services on the platform. “

HyperCash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HyperCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

