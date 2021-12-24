I/O Coin (IOC) Achieves Market Cap of $1.39 Million

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded down 8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. In the last seven days, I/O Coin has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar. I/O Coin has a market capitalization of $1.39 million and $569.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One I/O Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0721 or 0.00000141 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $151.83 or 0.00296935 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00008981 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00010727 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003536 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00016970 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded up 67.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000202 BTC.

I/O Coin Profile

I/O Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 19,303,096 coins. I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @IO_Coin . The official website for I/O Coin is iocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “IOCoin has a strong development team backing it. The coin is X11 with proof of work and proof of stake. The proof of stake has an annualised rate of 2%. “

I/O Coin Coin Trading

