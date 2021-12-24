IAA (IAA) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of IAA (NYSE: IAA) in the last few weeks:

12/21/2021 – IAA was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $54.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “IAA, Inc. provides salvage vehicle auctions and related services. It offers inbound transportation logistics, inspection, evaluation, salvage recovery, titling and settlement administrative services. IAA, Inc. is based in Westchester, Illinois. “

12/14/2021 – IAA was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “IAA, Inc. provides salvage vehicle auctions and related services. It offers inbound transportation logistics, inspection, evaluation, salvage recovery, titling and settlement administrative services. IAA, Inc. is based in Westchester, Illinois. “

12/13/2021 – IAA was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $56.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “IAA, Inc. provides salvage vehicle auctions and related services. It offers inbound transportation logistics, inspection, evaluation, salvage recovery, titling and settlement administrative services. IAA, Inc. is based in Westchester, Illinois. “

12/7/2021 – IAA was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “IAA, Inc. provides salvage vehicle auctions and related services. It offers inbound transportation logistics, inspection, evaluation, salvage recovery, titling and settlement administrative services. IAA, Inc. is based in Westchester, Illinois. “

11/2/2021 – IAA was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $68.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “IAA, Inc. provides salvage vehicle auctions and related services. It offers inbound transportation logistics, inspection, evaluation, salvage recovery, titling and settlement administrative services. IAA, Inc. is based in Westchester, Illinois. “

11/2/2021 – IAA was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating.

IAA stock opened at $49.81 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 1.64. IAA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.49 and a fifty-two week high of $66.85.

Get IAA Inc alerts:

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). IAA had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 166.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts predict that IAA, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of IAA by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of IAA by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of IAA by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of IAA by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of IAA by 121.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. 99.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of global customers, provide buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for IAA Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAA Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.