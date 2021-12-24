IAA (IAA) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of IAA (NYSE: IAA) in the last few weeks:
12/21/2021 – IAA was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $54.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "IAA, Inc. provides salvage vehicle auctions and related services. It offers inbound transportation logistics, inspection, evaluation, salvage recovery, titling and settlement administrative services. IAA, Inc. is based in Westchester, Illinois. "
12/14/2021 – IAA was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
12/13/2021 – IAA was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $56.00 price target on the stock.
12/7/2021 – IAA was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
11/2/2021 – IAA was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $68.00 price target on the stock.
- 11/2/2021 – IAA was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating.
IAA stock opened at $49.81 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 1.64. IAA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.49 and a fifty-two week high of $66.85.
IAA (NYSE:IAA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). IAA had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 166.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts predict that IAA, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.
IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of global customers, provide buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.
