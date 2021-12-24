Ibere Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:IBER) Trading Up 0.3%

Ibere Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:IBER)’s stock price was up 0.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.73 and last traded at $9.73. Approximately 4,567 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 11,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.70.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.70.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ibere Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ibere Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $433,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ibere Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.65% of the company’s stock.

Ibere Pharmaceuticals focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

