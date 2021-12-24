IBI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:IBIBF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of IBI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:IBIBF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.17.

IBIBF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a C$15.50 target price on shares of IBI Group in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James upped their price target on IBI Group from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on IBI Group from C$13.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of IBIBF stock opened at $10.56 on Friday. IBI Group has a 1-year low of $6.38 and a 1-year high of $11.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.23 and a 200 day moving average of $9.13.

IBI Group, Inc is a global design and technology company, which engages in the provision of a range of professional services focuses on the physical development of cities. It operates through the following segments: Intelligence, Buildings, Infrastructure, and Corporate. The Intelligence segment include software, system design, system integration, operations, and end-user services.

