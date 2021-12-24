Ï„Bitcoin (Î¤BTC) Market Capitalization Tops $2.72 Million

Ï„Bitcoin (CURRENCY:Î¤BTC) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. During the last seven days, Ï„Bitcoin has traded 11.8% higher against the US dollar. One Ï„Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for $8,787.28 or 0.17277079 BTC on major exchanges. Ï„Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $2.72 million and $2,984.00 worth of Ï„Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001967 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.69 or 0.00056403 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,036.82 or 0.07936980 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,925.28 or 1.00126621 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.12 or 0.00053316 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.27 or 0.00071321 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00008096 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Ï„Bitcoin Profile

Ï„Bitcoin’s total supply is 2,100 coins and its circulating supply is 310 coins. Ï„Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020

Ï„Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ï„Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ï„Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ï„Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

