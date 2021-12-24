ichi.farm Price Down 8.3% Over Last Week (ICHI)

ichi.farm (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 24th. One ichi.farm coin can now be bought for $3.92 or 0.00008794 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ichi.farm has a market capitalization of $1.14 million and approximately $76,547.00 worth of ichi.farm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ichi.farm has traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001960 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001858 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.08 or 0.00056961 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,066.56 or 0.07965464 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.37 or 0.00055574 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,003.47 or 0.99904200 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $36.83 or 0.00072149 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00007649 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About ichi.farm

ichi.farm’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 290,676 coins. ichi.farm’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

Buying and Selling ichi.farm

