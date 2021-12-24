Iconic Token (ICNQ) Market Capitalization Reaches $2.74 Million

Iconic Token (CURRENCY:ICNQ) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. One Iconic Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000534 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Iconic Token has a total market capitalization of $2.74 million and $3,247.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Iconic Token has traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001928 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.46 or 0.00056857 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,103.59 or 0.07919853 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,682.06 or 0.99745309 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.23 or 0.00054483 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.86 or 0.00071135 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00008052 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Iconic Token Profile

Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,915,443 coins. Iconic Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab . Iconic Token’s official website is iconicholding.com/icnq-token . Iconic Token’s official message board is medium.com/@iconicholding

Iconic Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconic Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Iconic Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Iconic Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

