IDOX (LON:IDOX) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $69.26

IDOX plc (LON:IDOX) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 69.26 ($0.92) and traded as low as GBX 67.80 ($0.90). IDOX shares last traded at GBX 69.30 ($0.92), with a volume of 1,975,134 shares.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 75 ($0.99) target price on shares of IDOX in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Get IDOX alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.72, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of £309.07 million and a PE ratio of 33.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 69.86 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 69.26.

Idox plc, through its subsidiaries, provides software solutions and information services for the management of local government and other organizations. The company operates through three segments: Public Sector Software, Engineering Information Management, and Content. It offers tools to manage information and knowledge, documents, content, business processes, and workflow, as well as connects directly with the citizens through the Web; elections management solutions; and decision support content, which include grants and planning policy information, as well as corporate compliance services.

Further Reading: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for IDOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.