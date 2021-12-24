iEnergizer (LON:IBPO) Shares Down 1.9%

iEnergizer Limited (LON:IBPO)’s stock price dropped 1.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 310 ($4.10) and last traded at GBX 310 ($4.10). Approximately 6,909 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 29,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 316 ($4.17).

The stock has a market capitalization of £589.40 million and a PE ratio of 13.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 387.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 303.06 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 291.01.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 25th were paid a GBX 8.12 ($0.11) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 25th. iEnergizer’s payout ratio is 0.81%.

iEnergizer Limited provides business process outsourcing (BPO) and content transformation services in the United Kingdom, India, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Business Process Outsourcing and Content Delivery segments. It offers a suite of content and publishing process outsourcing, and customer management services, including transaction processing, customer acquisition, customer care, technical support, billing and collections, dispute handling, off the shelf courseware, KYC services, and market research and analytics through various platforms, such as voice-inbound and outbound, back-office support, online chat, mail room, and other business support services.

