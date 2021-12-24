IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) Shares Sold by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,145 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $15,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of IHS Markit by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on INFO shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on IHS Markit from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.00.

INFO stock opened at $132.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.74 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. IHS Markit Ltd. has a one year low of $83.26 and a one year high of $135.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $128.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.72.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 11.91%. IHS Markit’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Research analysts forecast that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is currently 51.61%.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

