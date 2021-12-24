Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Purchased by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,989 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,156 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $6,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Illumina during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Illumina during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Illumina by 241.9% during the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 106 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Illumina by 36.2% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 94 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ILMN. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Illumina from $425.00 to $420.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Illumina from $493.00 to $437.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Illumina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $448.70.

In other Illumina news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 2,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.21, for a total transaction of $1,197,348.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.00, for a total transaction of $129,054.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,315 shares of company stock worth $5,885,023. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ILMN opened at $382.29 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $387.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $436.25. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $341.03 and a 12-month high of $555.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $59.75 billion, a PE ratio of 62.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.90.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.21. Illumina had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. Illumina’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

