Illuvium (ILV) Achieves Market Capitalization of $769.22 Million

Illuvium (CURRENCY:ILV) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. One Illuvium coin can currently be bought for about $1,196.49 or 0.02355555 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Illuvium has traded up 6.8% against the US dollar. Illuvium has a total market cap of $769.22 million and $86.30 million worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.88 or 0.00056853 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,054.85 or 0.07982839 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.07 or 0.00055256 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,853.42 or 1.00115808 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.64 or 0.00072130 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00007581 BTC.

About Illuvium

Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 642,892 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio

Buying and Selling Illuvium

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Illuvium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Illuvium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Illuvium using one of the exchanges listed above.

