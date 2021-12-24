ImageCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $71,679.22 (IMG)

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 24th. One ImageCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. ImageCoin has a total market cap of $71,679.22 and $90,574.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ImageCoin has traded 42.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ImageCoin alerts:

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000012 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000870 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 82.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000020 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 5,490,717,006.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded up 19,848.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00000094 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded up 1,757,532,284.4% against the dollar and now trades at $245,387.92 or 0.00000030 BTC.

ImageCoin Profile

IMG is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 11,945,840 coins. ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @Imagehosty . ImageCoin’s official website is imagecoin.imagehosty.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Image is designed to be a secure and decentralized open-source proof of work digital currency, focusing on performance, security and fast low-cost transactions. The Image Community Reserve assists with market liquidity and reducing volatility. With the community’s support, Image is looking to revolutionize the cryptocurrency experience allowing users easy access and usability, bringing it to the mainstream for day to day life. “

ImageCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ImageCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ImageCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ImageCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ImageCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.