Impossible Finance (IF) Market Capitalization Achieves $7.61 Million

Impossible Finance (CURRENCY:IF) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. Impossible Finance has a total market cap of $7.61 million and $62,905.00 worth of Impossible Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Impossible Finance has traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Impossible Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $1.27 or 0.00002480 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001957 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.93 or 0.00056616 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,041.50 or 0.07908631 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51,097.22 or 0.99989885 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.68 or 0.00054171 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.70 or 0.00071810 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00008103 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Impossible Finance

Impossible Finance’s total supply is 15,551,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,661 coins. Impossible Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Impossible Finance Coin Trading

