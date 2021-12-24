Indexed Finance (NDX) Trading Up 11.6% Over Last Week

Indexed Finance (CURRENCY:NDX) traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. Indexed Finance has a market capitalization of $837,509.31 and approximately $23,994.00 worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Indexed Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.98 or 0.00001926 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Indexed Finance has traded 11.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Indexed Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.23 or 0.00055494 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,029.98 or 0.07922485 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,842.26 or 0.99950100 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.34 or 0.00053748 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.49 or 0.00071735 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00008134 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Indexed Finance Profile

Indexed Finance was first traded on December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies. “

Buying and Selling Indexed Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indexed Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Indexed Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Indexed Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Indexed Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Indexed Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.