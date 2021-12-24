Indigo Books & Music (TSE:IDG) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.98

Indigo Books & Music Inc. (TSE:IDG) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$3.98 and traded as low as C$3.69. Indigo Books & Music shares last traded at C$3.75, with a volume of 7,475 shares trading hands.

Separately, Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Indigo Books & Music from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,694.76, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of C$102.42 million and a PE ratio of -3.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.86 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.98.

Indigo Books & Music (TSE:IDG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$238.81 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Indigo Books & Music Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Indigo Books & Music (TSE:IDG)

Indigo Books & Music Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a book and lifestyle retailer in Canada and the United States. It also offers books, toys, gifts, baby, kids, wellness, lifestyle, living, fashion, paper, home, and electronics products. The company provides its products under the OUI STUDIO, OUI Design Auria, LOVE & LORE, nÃ³ta, Wonder Co, Mini Maison, and The Littlest brands.

