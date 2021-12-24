Induction Healthcare Group (LON:INHC) Trading Down 4.3%

Induction Healthcare Group PLC (LON:INHC) traded down 4.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 55.05 ($0.73) and last traded at GBX 55.05 ($0.73). 1,473 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 30,748 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 57.50 ($0.76).

The firm has a market cap of £50.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 52.18 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 62.45.

In related news, insider Andrew Williams acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 48 ($0.63) per share, with a total value of £48,000 ($63,416.57).

Induction Healthcare Group PLC provides software to healthcare professionals in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It offers Induction Switch, a communication and sharing platform that enables healthcare professionals to connect and collaborate securely with the people they need within a complex clinical environment; MicroGuide, a platform to create, edit, and publish structured and governance-controlled guidance and policies; Zesty, a digital platform that allows patients to book appointments, read appointment and clinical letters, store a local copy of clinical record, and provide data to care teams remotely; and HealthStream that reads and writes demographic, appointment, and clinical record data.

