Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA) Shares Acquired by Everett Harris & Co. CA

Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,744 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,587 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Industrias Bachoco were worth $5,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBA. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 4.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Industrias Bachoco by 24.6% during the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 12,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Industrias Bachoco by 64.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 35,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 13,780 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Industrias Bachoco by 5.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Industrias Bachoco during the second quarter valued at $779,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Industrias Bachoco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of Industrias Bachoco stock opened at $42.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.73. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.79. Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $38.30 and a fifty-two week high of $47.80.

Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $980.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $987.18 million. Industrias Bachoco had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 11.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Industrias Bachoco Profile

Industrias Bachoco SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages breeding, processing, marketing poultry, such as chicken, eggs, balanced feed, swine, and other products. It operates through Poultry and Other segments. The Poultry segment includes chicken and egg operations. The Other segment consists of operations of swine, balanced feed for animal consumption and other by-products.

