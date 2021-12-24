ING Groep NV Buys 419 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

ING Groep NV raised its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in AON were worth $5,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AON. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AON in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of AON by 286.7% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its stake in AON by 320.0% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in AON during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in AON during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 98.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AON opened at $292.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $300.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $278.24. Aon plc has a fifty-two week low of $200.65 and a fifty-two week high of $326.25. The company has a market cap of $64.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.22 and a beta of 0.90.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. AON had a return on equity of 67.50% and a net margin of 7.58%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. AON’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Aon plc will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.78%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AON. Wells Fargo & Company lowered AON from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $321.00 to $326.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AON from $298.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. MKM Partners upped their price objective on AON from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Atlantic Securities downgraded AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on AON from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AON has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $302.89.

In other news, Director Byron Spruell acquired 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $296.32 per share, with a total value of $59,264.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

