ING Groep NV Grows Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

ING Groep NV grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,635 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $4,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 141.9% during the 2nd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 81.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NOC opened at $381.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $60.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.82. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $282.88 and a one year high of $408.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $369.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $366.74.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.93 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.94 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.17% and a net margin of 12.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 22.07%.

In other Northrop Grumman news, Director Karl J. Krapek sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.25, for a total value of $1,000,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 427 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.54, for a total value of $155,231.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group dropped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Vertical Research downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $394.15.

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

