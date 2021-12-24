ING Groep NV Has $5.26 Million Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

ING Groep NV increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 14.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 111,877 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,499 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $5,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. abrdn plc boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 487,676 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,659,000 after purchasing an additional 12,476 shares during the period. Adams Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,440.3% in the 3rd quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 69,283 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,259,000 after buying an additional 64,785 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,201,164 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $63,193,000 after buying an additional 24,340 shares in the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,276,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 70,039 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,295,000 after buying an additional 3,284 shares in the last quarter. 55.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WBA opened at $50.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.52. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a one year low of $39.03 and a one year high of $57.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.81.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $34.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.39 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.477 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.19%.

WBA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.13.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 2,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total value of $128,511.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

