ING Groep NV Has $5.84 Million Stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

ING Groep NV raised its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,469 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 423 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $5,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cavalier Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the third quarter worth about $1,525,000. Inverness Counsel LLC NY raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 33.4% during the third quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 12,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,697,000 after purchasing an additional 3,088 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 5.9% during the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 15.6% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. Finally, Israel Discount Bank of New York acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the third quarter worth about $941,000. 62.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EL shares. DA Davidson raised their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $393.00 to $439.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $350.38.

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $365.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $231.97 and a 12 month high of $369.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $342.05 and a 200-day moving average of $328.28. The company has a market capitalization of $131.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. Analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 29.09%.

In related news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 10,432 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.04, for a total transaction of $3,307,361.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,500 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.66, for a total value of $504,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,089,104 shares of company stock valued at $714,564,572 over the last quarter. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

