ING Groep NV Increases Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 18.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,528 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Accenture were worth $4,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ACN. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Viridian Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Accenture in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 73.5% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 203 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Accenture from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Accenture from $316.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Accenture from $340.00 to $397.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Accenture from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Accenture from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $384.40.

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total value of $1,984,956.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.78, for a total value of $194,507.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 27,219 shares of company stock valued at $9,512,564 over the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $403.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $254.95 billion, a PE ratio of 41.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.14. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $241.73 and a 12-month high of $413.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $366.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $335.04.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.22 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 11.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.37%.

Accenture declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Accenture Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

